ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice (CJ) Mian Saqib Nisar on Friday took notice on news published in on 09.02.2017 that on an allegation of illicit relations, a Jirga was held at Jacobabad by the notables of locality. The Jirga had ordered the accused to pay a fine of Rs13,00,000 and in default whereof two daughters (aged 4 & 8 years) of elder brother of accused were ordered to be given in marriage to the family of complainant. Taking cognizance of the alleged Jirga, the the CJ called report from DIG Larkana, Sindh.

