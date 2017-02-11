ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Senator Saeed Ghani told The News Friday that Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would take part in the bye-elections and the party has not changed its mind in this respect.

Senator Ghani said, "Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had to go to the United States for some important meetings due to which the decision of their participation in the bye-elections was put on hold," he said.

Another PPP Senator Taj Haider told this correspondent that their party has not changed its decision and both of their leaders would participate in the bye-elections for the National Assembly seats. Talking to The News about reports on the former Sindh governor joining the PPP, Senator Rehman Malik said Dr Ishratul Ibad cannot take part in politics for two years.

"PPP has not offered Dr Ishratul Ibad the Senate ticket because he can take part in politics only after two years due to a constitutional ban in this respect," he said. He said Asif Ali Zardari is returning to Pakistan next week and the party would soon give news about his and Bilawal Bhutto’s participation in the bye-elections.

