BATKHELA: A ‘mentally disturbed’ doctor held his family hostage for 24 hours when they were rescued by locals and personnel of the Malakand Levies, an official said on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Zafar Ali Shah told reporters that an armed doctor Asadullah held his parents, wife and children hostage inside his home in Ganyar in Thana for 24 hours.

He said that local people and Malakand Levies personnel risked their lives to rescue the family members of the doctor. He said the doctor was injected a tranquillizer and was taken to a local hospital.

The official said the doctor was suspended and a medical committee has been constituted that would submit a report on his mental condition.He said that legal action would be taken against the doctor.

