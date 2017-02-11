Row over funds

KOHAT: The district nazim on Friday broke open his office that had been sealed on the directives of the chief minister and resumed his duty.

Talking to reporters here, District Nazim Maulana Niaz Muhammad said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) had concluded an agreement on the formation of the district government.

He said after the agreement he was forced to tender resignation. He said that he had written a letter to Chief Election Commissioner about the issue. He added that he was legal district nazim and would continue working as head of the district government.

Maulana Niaz Muhammad claimed that the chief minister had illegally sealed his office.He said that PTI and JUI-F had agreed that the provincial government would provide Rs5 million funds to each member of the JUI-F while the latter would support PTI to install its candidate as district nazim.

However, he added the PTI government failed to release funds to the PTI members that ended in the termination of the agreement. Some of the PTI members have joined Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

