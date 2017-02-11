Islamabad

Institute of Space Technology (IST) was ranked first by the World Space Week Association (WSWA) for holding highest number of events/activities during Word Space Week 2016 celebrations in Pakistan.

Pakistan held 350 events throughout the week that were an inspiration for both teachers and students across the country. Pakistan was ranked second in the world for holding maximum number of events.

The events and activities of WSW 2016 included, Space in Quran, Space MUN, Space Declamations (Urdu & English), Space Quiz, Space Extempore Speech (Urdu & English),Space Innovation, Surfing using Google Earth, Space Image Processing Colonising Space, Applications of Remote Sensing, Space Geo Caching, Pin Hole Camera Design, Space Tunnel Design, Save your Environment, Space Mission Analysis and Design, Air crash Investigations, Space Junk Design ,Remote Sensing-Enabling Pakistan Future, Space Creative Writing-Essay & Story Writing (Urdu & English), Space Event Journalism (Urdu & English), English Space Slogans(Urdu & English), Space Spellathon, Space Poetry, Aero Modeling Glider, Water Rocket, Para Eggs Competition, Boomerang Wings, Space Balloon Cart Competition, Space Propeller Car Competition, Space Model Competition, Technical Poster Design, Hot Air Balloon Design, Pinwheels Design, Can Sat Workshop, Space Fine Arts – Painting, Sketching, Calligraphy and Wall Graffiti, Space Characters - Mask Designing, Space Model Making, Space Visual Arts - Space Videography, Space Photography – Earth Selfie Space Photography – Earth Selfie WSW-2016 Selfie On spot WSW-2016 Selfie Space Philately, Space Coins, Space Graphics, Space Souvenir Designing, e- Poster Designing, Space Stamp Designing, Space Webpage Designing, Space Coins Designing and Spacesuit Designing, Escape From Infinity, Mathematical Hunt, Mathometer, Space Ramp Tableau Competition, Space Theatre (Drama Competition), Dota 2, Space Strike, Rise of Nations, Space Story Telling (Urdu & English), Space Entrepreneurship, Satellite Marketing, Space Commercialization, Space Awareness and Space Character Parade.

0



0







IST ranked first in World Space Week celebrations was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 11, 2017 and was last updated on February 11, 2017. This news story is related to Print/185481-IST-ranked-first-in-World-Space-Week-celebrations/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "IST ranked first in World Space Week celebrations" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/185481-IST-ranked-first-in-World-Space-Week-celebrations.