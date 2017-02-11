Private firm to manage Pakpattan DHQ hospital

LAHORE

Punjab government Friday approved to award the management contract of the District Headquarters Hospital, Pakpattan, to a private party under the management contract mode of public-private partnership.

The purpose of awarding the contract is to improve the health facilities at minimum management fee of 10 percent of the total budget of the hospital.

The decision was made in the steering committee meeting of the Public Private Partnership. The meeting was chaired by Punjab Minister for Planning and Development Malik Nadeem Kamran.

The minister appreciated all efforts made by Public Private Partnership Cell for the development in Punjab. The steering committee deliberated on various infrastructure and social sector projects under the mode.

Meanwhile, the committee approved a 43-KM long Shiekhupura-Gujranwala road linking two industrial cities of Punjab under Build-Operate-Transfer Mode of Public Private Partnership. This has been a first ever project in the history of the province that would also generate revenue for the people of the province without spending a single penny from public exchequer, it was informed.

Minorities' rights: US Consul General Yuriy Fedkiw along with Consulate Director Human Rights Robert Simon called on Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Khalil Tahir Sandhu here Friday.

Minority MPA Shehzad Munshi, Deputy Secretary Minorities Syed Hammad-ul-Hassan were also present. Matters relating to mutual interest, promotion of Pak-US relations and cooperation in different areas particularly measures taken by the Punjab government to safeguard the minorities and human rights came under discussion.

The provincial minister informed the US Consul General about the initiatives taken by the Punjab government for protection of minorities and human rights by providing them government jobs in civil administration, police and judiciary through 5 percent mandatory quota being implemented strictly throughout the province.

He apprised the delegation of stipends amounting to Rs30 million distributed among the minority students annually, laptops and IT education along with legislation in their personal laws, and empowerment of women through skill development.

Sandhu appreciated the US Consul General for USAID programme, initiatives for the vulnerable segments of society in the province and said the US government had always supported Pakistan and Punjab for promotion of educational, health, food and other related facilities of life.

We hope to expand the scope of this mutual cooperation and working relationship in future, he added. He said Pakistan was making rapid progress under the present political leadership and the human rights situation in country had substantially improved particularly relating to promotion and implementation of international human rights standards in the province.

He said the government had promoted and ensured culture of merit and transparency in development projects. He said that setting up of a society based on moderation and tolerance was the government’s priority and that sincere efforts were being made to transform Pakistan into a welfare state. We are endeavouring for equal rights and opportunities for minorities in the country.

