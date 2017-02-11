LAHORE

The Lahore High Court Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah on Friday directed the Punjab Wildlife Department and federal government to produce record under what criteria they have removed the houbara bustard from the list of protected species.

The chief justice directed the Punjab government to explain how much hunting of houbara bustard had contributed towards economic development in those areas where hunting took place in Bhakkar and Jhang.

Appearing before the court, Advocate Sheraz Zaka submitted that recently a book ‘Confessions of an economic hit man’ was written in which it was mentioned that how developed countries and multinational corporations plunder the resources of developing countries. He said these multinational corporations and rich people obtain licences to explore oil, gas and hunting permits.

In exchange an undertaking is given to the governments of developing countries that economic development would take place in those areas where exploration of resources and licencing permits of hunting is granted, he said. He said it was unfortunate that in Bhakkar and Jhang, no economic development was taking place despite the fact that Supreme Court had already issued directions that economic development of those areas would take place where hunting permits were given. Advocate Kalim Ilyas in an interconnected petition submitted that all across the world houbara bustard is a protected animal and it should not be excluded from the list of protected species. The CJ adjourned the hearing for 3rd of March.

ETPB: The Lahore High Court on Friday showed serious displeasure over the appointment of Siddiq-ul-Farooq as chairman of Evacuee Trust Property Board and granted time to the government to remove him from the office.

The Lahore High Court Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah issued the order on a petition moved by a citizen questioning Siddiq-ul-Farooq’s appointment as ETPB chairman. The CJ observed that the court would give its verdict if the government did not remove him from the office. The CJ observed that apparently it seemed that Siddiq-ul-Farooq’s appointment was made in violation of rules and regulations.

The petitioner through his counsel Advocate Hamid Shabbir said that Siddiq-ul-Farooq was appointed against the merit. He also said that the respondent was 65-year old and did not have the relevant experience.

