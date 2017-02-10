Islamabad: Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and Capital Development Authority (CDA) kicked off its Spring Plantation Drive-2017 during a colourful ceremony held at Rose and Jasmine Garden here on Thursday.

Mayor of Islamabad and CDA Chairman Sheikh Anser Aziz formally inaugurated the campaign by planting a sapling at Rose and Jasmine Garden. The inaugural ceremony of the plantation campaign was participated by senior officers of MCI and CDA, number of diplomats, students of different educational institutes, environmentalists, NGOs and representatives of government, semi-government and private organisations.

On this occasion, an awareness walk, aimed at highlighting importance of plants and green environment was also held. Addressing the ceremony, Sheikh Anser Aziz said that Spring Plantation Drive-2017 is part of Prime Minister’s Green Pakistan Programme. He said that Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif is taking keen interest in making federal capital more environment friendly city. The civic bodies have involved NGOs, media, government organisations, civil society and educational institutions for success of the plantation campaign.

0



0







Mayor kicks off Spring Plantation Drive was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 10, 2017 and was last updated on February 10, 2017. This news story is related to Print/185229-Mayor-kicks-off-Spring-Plantation-Drive/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Mayor kicks off Spring Plantation Drive" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/185229-Mayor-kicks-off-Spring-Plantation-Drive.