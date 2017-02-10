Islamabad

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has withdrawn office orders in which officers of Building Control Section (BCS) were given charge of higher posts on look after basis.

Muhammad Ayub, assistant director (BCS-I), was given charge of deputy director (BCS-I), on look after basis on February 6, 2017. Khalid Khokhar, assistant director (BCS-I), was given charge of deputy director (BCS-III) on the same day.

Approval for withdrawal of elevation orders of subject officers was granted by Member Administration at Capital Development Authority Muhammad Yasir Peerzada. Muhammad Yasir Peerzada has said that process to ensure merit based transfers and postings in CDA has been initiated. Present administration is trying to design administrative proceedings in CDA as per book.

Human Resource Development Directorate of Capital Development Authority has issued office order on Thursday whereby look after charge orders of deputy directors in favour of Khalid Khokhar and Muhammad Ayub issued three days back have been cancelled. The orders have been cancelled ab initio. Copies of the orders have been forwarded to relevant formations of CDA for compliance. The orders carry signatures of DDG, HRD, Nadeem Akber Malik.

