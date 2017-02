OKARA: Five persons were killed when the Karachi bound Farid Express hit a rickshaw at an unmanned level crossing near Haveli Lakha here on Wednesday. According to Rescue sources, a motorcycle rickshaw, carrying commuters, was crossing unmanned level crossing when it was hit by Farid Express near Deva Singh. As a result, five commuters were killed. The bodies were shifted to hospital.

