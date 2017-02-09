KARACHI: Farhan Mehboob, the country’s top squash player, has withdrawn his name from the prestigious Allam British Open to be held in March.

“I am playing three events in US in April — two PSA-25 and one PSA-70. I will be playing the main round of PSA-25 events, while I am getting wildcard for the $70,000 Houston Open,” said Farhan while talking to ‘The News’.

He added that he would have to play the qualifying round in the British Open so he decided to play in the US instead.

However, it is interesting to note that there are no PSA-25 events scheduled in US in March and April as per the PSA calendar.

According to the rankings released by PSA for the month of February, Farhan has been ranked 47. The career best ranking he achieved was 16 in May-June 2009. Farhan recently won two PSA-25 events held in Pakistan which helped him earn this ranking.

