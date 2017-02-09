CHARSADDA: The security forces arrested 17 suspected persons and seized arms during search operations in various areas in the district on Wednesday, official sources said.They said the security forces launched search operations in various areas of Shabqadar tehsil and arrested 17 suspects. The law-enforcers also seized 20 Kalashnikov rifles, 25 pistols and four hand-grenades. The held persons were shifted to an undisclosed location for an interrogation.

