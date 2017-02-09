3 officials injured in firing by poachers in Malakand

BATKHELA: Three officials of the Wildlife Department sustained bullet injuries on Wednesday as poachers fired at them in Qalangai area in Malakand district, the Levies officials said.

They said that the poachers were arrested and weapons were recovered from them.The District Forest Officer of Wildlife Department Muhamamd Ayaz told the Levies force that they had received information about the presence of poachers in the hills of Qalangai area in Malakand.

Range Officer Batkhela Ghufran Khan, watchers Tajamul Wahab, Zafar Munir and Ahmad Khan reached the area and stopped an employee of the Malakand Levies force Shah Nazir and his brother Gul Nazir from illegal hunting.

The Wildlife Department officials and the poachers had an argument after which Shah Nazir opened indiscriminate fire on the Wildlife Department officials.As a result, Tajamul Wahab, Ahmad Khan and Munir Khan sustained critical bullet wounds. The accused managed to escape after committing the crime, the Levies officials said.

The Levies force lodged the case and arrested the two accused. They also recovered the arms used in the crime and seized the birds hunted by them. The accused were put in the lockup.

