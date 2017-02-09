Western route case

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday redirected the federal government to submit reply in a writ petition filed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly speaker regarding the route of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

A two-member bench comprising Chief Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Muhammad Younas Thaheem directed deputy attorney general, representing federal government, to ensure submission of the reply before the next hearing.

The official was asked to provide a copy of the reply to the petitioner’s lawyer as well. To the court’s query about the submission of the reply, Deputy Attorney General Manzoor Khalil said comments on behalf of the respondents, including the prime minister through his principal secretary and Planning Development and Reforms Division through the planning secretary, had been prepared. He, however, sought more time for the submission.

The petitioner’s lawyer, Qazi Muhammad Anwar, submitted before the bench that it was a matter of public important and called for not accepting delay in the comments. The bench, however, observed that the court would start proper hearing into the case. The bench asked the respondents to ensure the reply before March 2 which was the next date for the hearing.

The court, however, asked the petitioner’s lawyer and deputy attorney general to assist the court on the next hearing whether the high court had the jurisdiction to hear an issue like this between the provincial and federal government.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser had sought directions for the federal government to honour the commitments made by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on May 28, 2015, and to initiate work on the development projects along the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor western route.

Later, the speaker also filed an application with his writ petition. He informed the court about the new development about the CPEC. He had said the national Press revealed that the Chinese government had approved various projects for the CPEC western route during the KP chief minister visit to China.

The petitioner pointed in the petition that the KP Assembly had passed five resolutions. These had requested the federal government to develop the western route along with all other development components.

The speaker submitted in the petition that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor was signed during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Pakistan in April 2015. Under the project, he said, China was to have direct communication by roads and railways to Gwadar, where a modern sea port was being built.

