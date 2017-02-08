CHK, JPMC, NICVD and NICH to ban private vehicles in and around health facilities

Fearing an attack similar to the one at the Civil Hospital Quetta six months ago, public hospitals in Karachi have been ordered to reinforce their security measures.

The August 2016 suicide blast in Balochistan’s capital had left more than 70 people dead and injured over 100 others. Considered the deadliest attack on the country’s lawyer community, it wiped out almost a generation of black coats.

Six and a half years before the Quetta carnage, 13 people were killed and dozens others injured at the Jinnah Hospital in Karachi when an IED hidden in a TV set was detonated.

In the light of similar attacks on health facilities, the law-enforcement and security agencies have asked public hospitals in Sindh’s capital to beef up security. They said any vehicle, a four-wheeler or a motorbike, carrying an IED could be used to target people at hospitals.

A security warning has been issued for the Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK), the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) and the National Institute of Child Health (NICH).

The administrations of these health facilities have been asked to take immediate security measures and ban all vehicles not belonging to the hospitals from entering their premises or being parked outside.

CHK Medical Superintendent Dr Zulfiqar Ahmed Sial said security was reinforced at the health facility after the safety warning was issued. “We are in constant touch with the police and the Rangers and are taking all preventive measures they have suggested.”

He said all the vehicles of the staff, including those of doctors, paramedics and patients, were not being allowed inside the hospital in accordance with the standard operating procedure.

Patients and their attendants are also being monitored by both the hospital security and the personnel of the law enforcement agencies, he added.

He said that similar measures were being adopted for the hospital’s trauma centre, adding that only ambulances carrying patients in need of immediate medical attention were being allowed inside the health facility.

The JPMC administration has also enhanced security measures at the hospital by barring public transport vehicles, including taxis and rickshaws, inside the premises while private vehicles are directed towards the dedicated parking space.

JPMC Executive Director Dr Seemin Jamali said a new gate with enhanced security features was under construction at the health facility and it was believed to be opened for entry in the coming weeks.

“We are also in the process of installing walk-through gates at the hospital to ensure that nobody enters the health facility unchecked,” she said, adding that all the other entrance and exit points would soon be closed permanently.

Similar measures have been adopted by the administrations of the NICVD and the NICH after receiving the safety warning. Only ambulances are being allowed to enter the health facilities to ensure the safety of visitors, patients and healthcare providers.

