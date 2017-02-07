Avalanche in Chitral

Almost 14 people were killed on Sunday (Feb 5) when an avalanche hit around 25 houses in Chitral. Heavy snow blocked the routes to the affected site which delayed the rescue operations. A lot of residents have shifted to other regions. Residents who are still in the region are severely affected because of the heavy snowfall.

The snowfall had buried the region beneath the snow. In order to prevent another such tragedy, the government should intensify its rescue activities and evacuate the area as early as possible.

Hamid Majeed

Kasur

