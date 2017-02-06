DUBAI: Former prime minister and President Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain called on former president general (retd) Pervez Musharraf in Dubai on Sunday.

Sources said that during the meeting, the overall political situation in the country and other issues came under discussion.

A private TV channel said that both the leaders also discussed the upcoming general election in 2018. They added that Musharraf offered Shujaat to forge an electoral alliance for the 2018 general elections.

On the proposal, Shujaat said that he would respond to the offer after holding consultation with party leaders. Shujaat was accompanied by Chaudhry Moonis Elahi during the meeting.

0



0







Shujaat holds talks with Musharraf was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 06, 2017 and was last updated on February 06, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184359-Shujaat-holds-talks-with-Musharraf/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Shujaat holds talks with Musharraf" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184359-Shujaat-holds-talks-with-Musharraf.