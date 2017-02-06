JUI-F leader blames QWP but it denies involvement

CHARSADDA: The police on Sunday sealed a seminary under the National Action Plan (NAP) in Tangi tehsil. Police officials said the seminary, Madrassa Taleemul Quran Wal Sunnat, was sealed on the directive of the provincial government under the NAP.

Speaking at a press conference here in Charsadda, JUI-F General Secretary Mufti Pir Gohar Ali Shah, who is administrator of Madrassa Taleemul Quran Wal Sunnat, accused the Aftab Sherpao-led Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) of being behind the act.

JUI-F district head Maulana Hashim Khan was also present on the occasion. Gohar Shah alleged that the QWP leadership wanted the JUI-F to end its alliance with the Awami National Party (ANP) in Charsadda.

He alleged that the QWP leadership had tasked District Police Officer Charsadda Suhail Khalid with pressuring the JUI-F leaders in the district. He said that around 400 students were getting religious education at the seminary.

The JUI-F leader said that DPO Suhail Khalid would be nominated in the first information report if he was harmed. He alleged that the police took away licensed weapons from the madrassa during the action.

He asked the inspector general of police and deputy inspector general of police Mardan range to take action against the DPO Charsadda.

When contacted, DPO Suhail Khalid dismissed the allegations and said that the seminary was sealed on the order of the provincial government in the light of a report from the National Counter-Terrorism Authority (Nacta).

When approached for his comments, QWP spokesman Tariq Khan denied the accusation and argued that his party had no power to seal a madrassa. "Our party neither has a federal interior minister nor chief minister or home minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. How come the QWP ordered the sealing of this particular madrassa?" he asked.

