LAHORE: Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif chaired a meeting on Sunday to review progress on the programme to spread the use of solar energy in the province with the cooperation of Asian Development Bank and AFD Bank of France.

The chief minister also reviewed progress on 100 MW solar power agreement signed with renowned Turkish company Zorlu Energi. While addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that according to Asian Development Bank and AFD Bank of France programme, 15,000 schools in the province would run on solar energy and the Punjab government was already committed to its programme to run schools on solar energy. With the cooperation of Asian Development Bank and AFD Bank of France, 700 basic health centres and University of Bahawalpur will also run on solar energy. The programme will be expanded in a phased manner, he added.

With reference to implementation of the programme, the chief minister also gave instructions the authority concerned to constitute a steering committee headed by the chief minister himself.

A lot of time has already been wasted, therefore, there is need to fast spread the use of solar energy, he added. The chief minister said, "We need to take initiatives to increase the productivity of our energy department on priority basis." He said that the Punjab government was pursuing a comprehensive programme to make use of energy from the sun. The 100 MW solar power plant installed with Punjab's own resources is adding energy to the national grid, he observed. An agreement has also been signed with the renowned Turkish company Zorlu Energi and this company is installing 100 MW solar power plant in Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park, Bahawalpur, which would be completed in 6 months, he said.

Shahbaz Sharif said that the Turkish company had also shown a desire to install solar power plant of 200 MW in Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park, Bahawalpur, and in this regard the government would talk to the Turkish company soon.

