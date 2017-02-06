Rawalpindi

Sadeeqa's Learning System (SLS) Montessori and High School held a ceremony to recognise and award its high achievers of SSC examinations of the FBISE, says a press release.

A total of 138 students, securing above 90% were awarded medals for their outstanding performance for the years 2013 to 2016. Special cash prizes were given to the students who secured the top three positions from all the high school campuses of SLS.

Aleem Qureshi, controller examinations, Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) and Zareen Jamshed, eminent educational consultant were the guests of honour. Managing Director of SLS Schools, Asiya Talha began the ceremony with a welcome address congratulating all the students, parents, heads and teachers. She recognised all the campus heads, teachers, coordinators and school staff and stressed the importance of teamwork at SLS. She said while the team at SLS and parents love and effort were the most important ingredients for student success. She advised the students to remember that success did not necessarily mean happiness and that they must find ways of giving back to their communities.

The address was followed by a dance performance on Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and AR Rahman's collaboration 'Gurus of Peace' song. The performance implored the audience to not wait for another day and to start with themselves to bring change. After the performance, the medal giving ceremony began. The top three position holders received their medals and cash prizes and the hall thundered with applause.

An intermission took place with a skit on 'Respect for All.' Students used the skit to demonstrate how we overlook plants and trees when we talk about respect and how pertinent they are to our life with every breath that we take dependent upon them.

