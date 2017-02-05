DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A man was killed and three others sustained injuries in a road accident on Dera-Chashma road on Saturday, police said. They said that a Qingqi was on its way when driver of a vehicle lost control over steering wheel and the car struck the three-wheeler on Dera-Chashma road near Himmat area in the jurisdiction of the Saddar Police Station. As a result, one Nasrullah was killed on the spot while three others sustained injuries. The body and the injured identified as Rafiullah, Ikramullah and driver Aqal Din were taken to the District Headquarters Hospital in DI Khan where condition of the injured was stated to be injured. The body after autopsy was handed over to the family members for burial. Taking action, the police arrested the driver Aqal Din in injured condition and started investigation after registering the case.

0



0







Man killed in DI Khan accident was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 05, 2017 and was last updated on February 05, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184173-Man-killed-in-DI-Khan-accident/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Man killed in DI Khan accident" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184173-Man-killed-in-DI-Khan-accident.