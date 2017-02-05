HARIPUR: Two persons were killed and another sustained injuries when a dumper rammed into a mini-truck on main road near Darwesh village here on Saturday.

The officials of the City Police Station said that the truck, carrying oranges, was on its way to Haripur from Rawalpindi when it collided with a dumper near village Darwesh.

As a result, Ahmad Khan, a resident of Khushab and Sahadat Hussain, resident of Talagang, died on the spot. One Hussain Sultan, resident of Khushab, sustained severe injuries. Driver of the dumper, however, managed to flee the scene. Locals of the area shifted the dead and injured to the hospital. Police have registered the case and started an investigation.

Clinics Sealed: Health Care Commission (HCC) KP has sealed 10 clinics and laboratories for operating in violation of law. The action was taken for running clinics illegally and not fulfilling the standard set up by the HCC.

According to details, a team led by Asadullah Khan, chief inspector HCC KP and Inspector Saeed-ur-Rehman, raided various clinics and hospitals of the city and sealed 10 private clinics and laboratories for violating the KP Healthcare Commission Act 2015.

0



0







Two killed in Haripur accident was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 05, 2017 and was last updated on February 05, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184160-Two-killed-in-Haripur-accident/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Two killed in Haripur accident" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184160-Two-killed-in-Haripur-accident.