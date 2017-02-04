Islamabad

Pashto and Urdu singers mesmerised audiences with melodious Pashto songs at the Pashto Cultural Family Show organised at National Press Club on Friday.

The entertainment filled evening was organized by National Press Club in collaboration with Pakhtun Cultural Organisation in the club premises. The show was attended by Pakhtun community, families of media persons, students and people belonging to different walks of life.

The event was part of the efforts of National Press Club governing body to hold entertainment events for the families of the journalists. “As National Press Club is the representative of the journalist community belonging to all parts of the country, the club plans to organize more cultural events in future,” said National Press Club President Shakil Anjum while speaking on this occasion.

As per one of the basic mandates of the club, he said the new Press Club administration is focusing on organising events and creating facilities for families. “Our aim is to create an environment where families especially women and children can have nice time at the club,” he added.

President Pakhtun Journalist Union Qamar Yousufzai said that the effects of terrorism could be removed by holding cultural programs. “In present circumstances, it is need of time to encourage the Pashtu cultural activities,” he opined.

He ensures complete cooperation for holding such shows in future. “This is the first time that National Press Club has held Pashtu Cultural show and we believe that such programs on Press Club’s platform will be play key role of ending biases against Pashtun nation,” he said.

Chief Organiser Islamabad Pakhtun Night Family Cultural Organisation Shakir Zeshan Khattak said that throughout the history, Pakhtun have not believed in sectarianism neither were they terrorists. “They always stood for peace and development. We were and are peace loving people,” he said. Talking about Pashto language, he said that Pashto was neither an educational nor official language but it has a unique and beautiful culture. He said that they aim to bring peace in the country by cultural activities.

President RIUJ Afzal Butt appreciated the effort of the organizers and stressed for the need to have more such evening for journalists. He said that families of journalists are entertainment starved and such events will be warmly welcomed by the families of media persons.

