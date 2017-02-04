Print Story
    Highway to Hyderabad

      February 04, 2017
      Newspost

      The inauguration of the 75km portion of the six-lane Karachi - Hyderabad Motorway, M-9 is another milestone achieved by the incumbent government. Although the role of a proper communication system in the economic progress of a country cannot be ignored, it is equally important to focus on other sectors like health and education.

      Healthy and educated citizens play a significant role in the overall development of a country. It is commendable that, while addressing the inauguration event, the PM talked about these sectors too and vowed to improve them on a top priority basis. The positive steps taken by the government are always welcomed by the people. We hope that other neglected areas will also be improved.

      Nazia Jabeen

      Lahore

