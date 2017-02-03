The Sindh High Court has sought details of Sindh-based individuals incarcerated in internment centres of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

On Thursday, the SHC directed the federal and the KP government to submit a detailed report in this regard.

Hearing petitions for recovery of missing persons, the SHC division bench, headed by Justice Syed Mohammad Farooq Shah, expressed dissatisfaction over the efforts of the law enforcement agencies to recover the missing persons.

The high court observed that investigation officers were not performing their duties to recover the missing persons and, as a result, police highups were summoned for taking action in this regard.

On the petition of missing rickshaw driver Sohaib Ghufran, the court directed the KP additional secretary to submit a report on presence of Sohaib in any internment center in KP.

Petitioner Javed Ghufran submitted that his brother, Sohaib Ghufran, had gone missing on November 15, 2012 and his whereabouts were unknown.

The petitioner informed the court that he came to know that his brother was kept in internment centre in KP.

Investigation officer Nadeem Abro submitted that efforts were made to recover the detainee but no response had been received from the KP government.

The court directed the federal law officer to talk to officials of the KP home department and submit a report about presence of the missing persons.

The court also directed the provincial task force to convene a meeting for recovery of a five-years-old missing girl, Maryum, and submit a report.

Petitioner Abdul Haleem submitted that his daughter was abducted on April 7, 2011 from Landhi area and her whereabouts were not traced.

The court directed the additional home secretary to convene a meeting of the provincial task force and submit a report within 15 days.

The Sindh High Court also directed the SSPs investigation and the federal and provincial law officers to submit a progress report with regard to recovery of missing persons whose cases were pending before the court.

