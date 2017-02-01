ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan Tuesday said the whole money trial of the Sharif family leads to Qatar.

Imran told journalists here outside the Supreme Court that those who conceded ownership of the London flats must provide the money trail. “Nawaz Sharif says his father ran the business, whereas his children say that their grand-father used to do business: they have no proof,” he noted.

The PTI chief said that British former prime minister David Cameron had to clear his position with documents in the legislature while Israeli premier was questioned by the police for receiving precious gifts.

Imran pointed out that Nawaz Sharif had said in his speech on the floor of the National Assembly that he had all the related documents, which could be produced at any forum and now he was trying hide behind the law.

“London flats belong to you and now you have to produce proofs. There is mention of banks in agreements but there is no money trail,” he maintained, addressing Nawaz Sharif. Which Hatim Tai, he questioned, had let them live in luxurious London apartments, and added that the rent of flats for 13 years was estimated to be nearly Rs300 million. He came hard on the Qatari prince, accusing him of being the most corrupt and their business partner and referred to Port Qasim and LNG contracts that faced corruption cases.

The PTI chairman wondered what benefits were bestowed upon the Qataris, who had given them Rs300 million benefit. He noted that none of those mentioned in the PanamaLeaks had had challenged it and if the Sharifs did not believe in these revelations, why did not they challenge and sue ICIJ and BBC.

Imran contended that earlier they (Sharifs) said they had no property abroad and when revelations were made in the Panama Papers, they owned London properties but now they were caught red-handed and they were not offering answers to questions. Referring to Gulf Steel, he questioned who had made up for the 15 million dirham loss of the mill and added there was no record of that and then it earned 12 million profit and even they had no idea about how it happened. The only answer to these questions, Imran said, were the Qatari letters and whenever questions asked, they had only proof of Qatari letters, which were not mentioned for the last seven months and even in their speeches, but when the PTI went to the Supreme Court, all of a sudden, there came a Qatari letter and then the second one.

He said during hearing, for the third time, their lawyer contended that the PTI petition was not maintainable. Imran noted they knocked at the doors of the apex court after all the state institutions failed to do their job.

