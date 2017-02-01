Panama case may be adjourned

ISLAMABAD: The five-member bench of the apex court hearing petitions seeking a probe into the PanamaLeaks is likely to adjourn proceedings for date in office (indefinite period) today (Wednesday) due to ailment of Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed, a member of the bench.

As per the media reports, Justice Saeed was admitted to the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology on Tuesday evening following chest pain. It was reported that he underwent angiography in the hospital and was advised to take rest. According to reports, the doctors may decide today (Wednesday) as to whether stunts could be placed in his body or not.

On Tuesday, Justice Saeed as usual was quite active during the Panama case proceedings, posing a volley of questions to the counsel for prime minister’s sons. According to legal experts, as he was one of the members of the bench hearing the Panama case, the bench is likely to adjourn proceedings due to his aliment.

According to Shah Khawar, senior advocate of Supreme Court, the bench can adjourn the proceedings till Justice Saeed recovers from aliment. He said that no fresh bench could be constituted for hearing until recovery of Justice Saeed but he could recuse himself from the bench due to his aliment, in which case the Chief Justice under the Supreme Court Rules 1980 can constitute another bench to continue hearing. Meanwhile, till filing this report, no press release was issued from the office of the SC pertaining to the hearing.

