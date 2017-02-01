Ready and capable of giving befitting response to India: DG ISPR

Says Hafiz Saeed’s house arrest state decision: step taken in national interest not under foreign pressure; security agencies have nothing to do with missing bloggers issue; investigation into News Leaks in progress; terror incidents in Karachi reduced by 90 percent; security forces, Rangers, police, citizens deserve credit for improvement; armed forces committed to strengthening constitutional, democratic institutions

RAWALPINDI: Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor on Tuesday, while referring to Indian Army chief’s statement on Cold Start Doctrine and India's continuous violations of the Line of Control (LoC) and the Working Boundary, reiterated that the armed forces and the people were ready and fully capable of giving a befitting response to any misadventure. He said Pakistan wants a peaceful settlement of all the outstanding issues but would not compromise on respect and dignity.

He said the decision of house arrest of Jamatud Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed was taken by the state in the national interest. Briefing media persons here, the military spokesman said Hafiz Saeed was not detained under any foreign pressure.

“We will take all possible measures to strengthen the country’s defence,” the DG ISPR said. In this connection, he also referred to test-fire of indigenously-developed Babar-3 and Ababeel missiles which, he observed, reflects Pakistan’s strong defence capabilities. He said the armed forces were fully capable of giving a strong response to Indian aggression whether it is the Cold Start or otherwise.

During his briefing, General Asif also pointed out that Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa had of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa had conveyed Pakistan’s desire for peace in Afghanistan to the Afghan leadership. “While strongly condemning recent blasts in Afghanistan, the army chief has also proposed an effective bilateral border management and intelligence sharing and we hope a positive response from them,” he said, adding that Pakistan had repeatedly maintained that it would not allow the use of its soil against any country. He said is concerned over current situation in Afghanistan.

The DG ISPR also reaffirmed commitment of the armed forces to internal stability and strengthening of the constitutional and democratic institutions and unity among state organs of the country. He pointed out that in the past, India had been denying its Cold Start Doctrine but recent statement of the Indian army chief had proved Pakistan’s apprehensions as correct. “Our view was that India was getting this capability and its intentions can change any time,” he said.

Asif Ghafoor maintained that Pakistan’s desire for peace should not be misconstrued as its weakness. “India is our neighbouring country but we do not want war with any country as war is not solution of problems,” he said.

Referring to Indian troops frequent ceasefire violations of LoC and Working Boundary, he said they were doing so under a planned strategy to deviate attention of Pakistani forces from war against terror. “We are the only army in the world which is fighting at two fronts,” he said, adding that drama of surgical strikes was also part of this strategy.

Asif Ghafoor said that during the last four months, as many as 40 Indian soldiers had been killed in Pakistan’s befitting response to India’s firing on the civilian population while 46 Pakistani citizens were also martyred. He said security of the country depends on bravery, professionalism and patriotism of the armed forces and strength of the constitutional and democratic institutions. “It is regrettable that some elements by giving impression of uncertainty and instability are trying to create gap between state institutions,” he said.

Turning to operation Zarb-e-Azb, the DG ISPR said the army troops had conducted 26,000 intelligence based operations (IBOs) and combing operations across the country since start of the operation.

“Not only that peace had been restored to tribal areas and areas where extremism was at its peak but cadet colleges, schools, hospitals and roads have also been raised there,” he mentioned, adding that so far 84 percent of the population which was displaced due to the operation had returned to their homes. He pointed out that due to coordination between FC, provincial law enforcement agencies and Army, the activities of terrorists enjoying backing of Indian spy agency RAW and Afghan agency NDS in Balochistan were being checked in a much effective and better way and so far 3,000 IBOs have been conducted. “For restoration of peace in Balochistan, as many as 189 Jawans of Army, FC and police laid down their lives, while 376 citizens also embraced Shahadat,” he said.

He mentioned that successes in operations against terror were achieved due to cooperation between the three armed forces and their sacrifices. "We are proud of these sacrifices," General Asif Ghafoor said.

The DG ISPR said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Gwadar were prospects of bright future of Balochistan. He said a total of 21,839 Pakistanis sacrificed their lives and 49,081 were injured for success of operations against terror since the year 2008 in Swat, North Waziristan and other agencies. He maintained that IBOs and combing operations would continue across the country till elimination of remaining terrorists and their facilitators.

To a question, he said action against Indian spy Kulbhushan Yadev would be taken as per law of the land, adding that dossier against him had also be provided to the appropriate international forums.

To another question, he said that investigations into news leak was in progress. He said the security agencies had nothing to do with missing of bloggers. “The interior minister never hinted at involvement of intelligence agencies while talking about issue of disappearance of bloggers,” Asif Ghafoor said while responding to a question.

The DG ISPR said terrorism in Karachi reduced by 90 percent the credit of which goes to security forces, Rangers police and citizens. However, he said street crimes are still continuing in the mega city. He said Karachi Rangers, Sindh police and other law enforcement agencies would continue work with cooperation of citizens.

He said the personnel of Pakistan Army would extend support to civilian authorities in carrying out countrywide census and for this purpose, the COAS had sanctioned strength of 200,000 Army personnel. He said operational activities of the Army would also continue along with performing duties in national census.

