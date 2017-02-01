Rawalpindi

A special park for special children on Tuesday was opened near Khayaban-e-Sir Syed where special children can have fun.

In 2014-15, Punjab government had approved Rs3.4 billion for five development projects in Rawalpindi. The projects included establishment of new blocks at two government colleges, up-gradation of the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital and Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) and an exclusive recreational park for children with disabilities.

An amount of Rs250 million had been allocated to set up the park for children with disabilities. The park is set up exclusively for special children in Rawalpindi. It is worth mentioning here that Punjab government opened park for special children first in Lahore while this park in Rawalpindi is second venture of its kind in the province.

Government High School for Blond Girls Shamsabad Principal Waseem Sanaullah appreciated Punjab government for opening of a separate park for special children. First time in history, special children have got a separate park in Rawalpindi where they could have fun, she said.

According to information, park is established on four kanal land where all kinds of new swings, slides and a gym. The concerned authority has established this park in a modern style where they have established a gym for physically week special children. There were proper toilets in the park and system of drinking water for special children. Lighting arrangement is also best in the park.

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has planted different kinds of plants and flowers in the park to enhance its beauty. Talking to ‘The News’ special children and their parents strongly appreciated opening of a separate park for them in Rawalpindi.

Muhammad Shah Nawaz father of a special child named Muhammad Naveed said that his son was happy in the park. “Not only special children but parents are also feeling a sense of importance and a sense of respect,” he said.

