Nosherwan, Hamza, Shahid advance in McLean Squash Open
February 01, 2017
KARACHI: Nosherwan Khan, Hamza Bukhari, and Shahid Hussein won the first qualifying round of the $5,000 McLean Squash Open at Virginia on Monday.
Nosherwan defeated Abdullah Bashir 11-2, 11-5, 11-5, Shahid beat Kashif Arif 12-10, 11-4 (retired), and Hamza won against Tiber Worth of US 11-6, 13-11, 11-8.
Jahangir Naseem was another Pakistani player who lost as he was beaten by Le Roy of Malaysia 8-11, 12-10, 11-8, 3-11, 12-10.