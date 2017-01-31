CM says city coach terminals to be shifted to Chamkani

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister KP Pervez Khattak has said that the bus project will resolve traffic congestion in the provincial capital.

Chairing a meeting here on Monday to review progress on the Rs40 billion project, he said the project would link eight different routes with the main artery.Pervez Khattak said construction of commercial and parking areas under this project at Hayatabad, Dabgari and Qayyum Stadium would generate revenue and create jobs.

He directed the officials to finalize the rapid mass transits within two weeks. The chief minister said that main bus stand at the Haji Camp along with other bus stands in congested areas of the city would soon be shifted to Chamkani to avoid traffic jams.

Pervez Khattak said that foreign investors were interested in investing in various sectors in the province due to improvement in law and order. He said that investors-friendly policies of the government and completion of various mega projects would change the outlook of the provincial capital.

The chief minister said that promises would be honoured and funds would spent on the welfare of the people.Meanwhile, chairing another meeting at the Chief Minister's Secretariat in Peshawar, he approved commercialisation of the University Town.

The chief minister directed secretary Local Government and advocate general to complete legal formalities to present the bill in the provincial assembly. Pervez Khattak said the government had chalked out privatisation plan for public property at prime locations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to strengthen the financial base of the province.The chief minister directed the officials to ensure transparency in the process of commercialisation.

