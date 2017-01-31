Islamabad

The demand of fish is on rise due to freezing weather in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi these days. Due to burgeoning demand of fish amongst the people sales points of fresh and fried fish has been increased.

Different kinds of fish including ‘Rohu,’ ‘Mahasher,’ ‘Thela,’ ‘Salmon,’ ‘Silver’ and Common Carp mostly are being sold in the market. According to details ‘Rohu’ is being sold Rs250 per kg, ‘Mahasher’ Rs300, ‘Silver’ Rs240 and Salmon Rs700. Fried ‘Rohu’ fish is being sold Rs500, Silver Rs450, Salmon Rs1,500 and ‘Mahasher’ Rs650 in the federal capital. Pakistan’s developing fishing industry has a significant share in the national economy and contributes one percent of the Gross National Product.

0



0







Fish demand on the rise due to cold weather in twin cities was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 31, 2017 and was last updated on January 31, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182870-Fish-demand-on-the-rise-due-to-cold-weather-in-twin-cities/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Fish demand on the rise due to cold weather in twin cities" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182870-Fish-demand-on-the-rise-due-to-cold-weather-in-twin-cities.