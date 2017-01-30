CHARSADDA: Two known clerics along with their relatives and friends joined the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) here on Sunday.Maulana Hafeezullah and Maulana Ziaullah along with their supporters joined the JI during a ceremony. JI leaders including Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali, Muhammad Riaz Khan, Mufti Akbar Ali and others were present on the occasion.Speaking on the occasion, they said that the decision by Maulana Hafeezullah and Maulana Ziaullah to join the JI would strengthen the party. They maintained that JI had gained political strength in Charsadda and would sweep the upcoming general election in the district.

