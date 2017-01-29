Lahore: The government of Punjab has cancelled the registration of 3,773 out of the 8,529 non-government organisations (NGOs) registered across the province so far, The News has learnt.

Out of the NGOs deregistered, 346 had been under observation for long. The registration of the NGOs was cancelled for reasons like failing to provide audit reports, accounts details and information about the sources of funding to the relevant departments.

An official from the Social Welfare Department disclosed to The News, on the condition of anonymity, that many of the NGOs' registration was cancelled on the state pressure because they were found involved in anti-state activities.

According to the document available with The News, only in Lahore division, 935 NGOs have been deregistered. Lahore stands on the first number on the list of the divisions with the highest number of deregistered NGOs.

