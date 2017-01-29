LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq said if Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had fulfilled his promises and commitments made with Almighty Allah in the Holy Ka’ba and Masjid Nabwi for the enforcement of Shariah in the country, he might not have faced embarrassing issues like the Panama Leaks.

Talking to a delegation from Swat at Mansoora on Saturday, Sirajul Haq said the world at large had witnessed a frequent change of governments in Pakistan and the rulers far more powerful than Nawaz Sharif had to quit power and even dictators like Pervez Musharraf were afraid of returning to the country.

He said the tools of the global establishment had been ruling the country for the last seventy years and their character and conduct was fully exposed in the Panama leaks. He said the Panama Leaks did not include the name of any religious party member or any Madrassah or Maulvi, as it featured only secular people coming to power again and again.

He said the masses must recognise their faces and reject them in the next elections as they were responsible for all the problems facing the country. The JI chief declared that the future of mankind lay in Islam and conspiracies of the world powers to alter the Islamic character of Pakistan would never succeed.

He said the enemy wanted to shatter Muslim unity through projecting racial, ethnic and regional biases. He said the JI could not betray the nation by serving as agents of the world establishment.

Sirajul Haq said the West had started a war against the Muslim world and Muslim blood was being shed all around but the UN and its Security Council were blind, deaf and dumb. "The UN has failed to implement its resolutions on Kashmir whereas those calling for independence for Christian majority provinces like East Taimor and South Sudan were implemented to separate them from their Muslim countries in no time," he added. He said one a half billion Muslims in the world did not have any representation in the UN Security Council, therefore, the Muslim world should have their own United Nations to protect their interests.

Meanwhile, JI Secretary General Liaqat Baloch, while addressing notables of NA 126 on Saturday, said there were clear signs of revolt among the general public against the ruling elite and the present system was based on exploitation and tyranny.

