Six injured in DI Khan clashJanuary 29, 2017Print : Peshawar
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Six persons sustained injuries when their rival group attacked them over property dispute in Gimal Kalan area on Saturday, official sources said.
They said that there was a property dispute between two groups led by Hafiz Inayatullah and Sona Khan since long in Gimal Kalan area falling in the limits of the Saddar Police Station. After exchanging harsh words, Sona Khan, Muhammad Jan, Afzal, Bilal, Iqbal, Suleman, Muhammad Ramzan and others allegedly attacked their rivals with sticks. As a result, Hafiz Inayatullah, Ziaullah, Ikramullah, Shafqatullah, Barkatullah, and Jan Muhammad sustained injuries.