ISLAMABAD: National Transmission and Despatch

Company Ltd (NTDC) has connected 1320MW Sahiwal

Coal Fired Power Plant with national grid through a

500kv transmission line

under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework.

According to a press release construction work of the 5km long transmission line was completed in November 2016 ahead of its deadline. First unit of Sahiwal Coal Fired Power Plant is expected to start 660MW power generation in May 2017 whereas power plant will be fully operational with 1320MW in June 2017.

The power will be evacuated through 500kv grid station Yousafwala and 500kv Grid Station Lahore.

The spokesman said that 500kv transmission line Yousafwala-Lahore was closed for a week (Jan 20 to 27) to connect the newly-built 1320MW Sahiwal Coal Power plant with the national grid and load management was carried out in LESCO, GEPCO and FESCO areas.

However the consumers were provided power through alternative sources.

The addition of 1320MW before summers will

be a great relief for the people.

0



0







NTDC connects 1320MW Sahiwal Coal Power Plant with national grid was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 29, 2017 and was last updated on January 29, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182474-NTDC-connects-1320MW-Sahiwal-Coal-Power-Plant-with-national-grid/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "NTDC connects 1320MW Sahiwal Coal Power Plant with national grid" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182474-NTDC-connects-1320MW-Sahiwal-Coal-Power-Plant-with-national-grid.