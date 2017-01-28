People from all parts of Balochistan have migrated to Quetta to raise their standard of living. The city now houses more than 4.3 million people. Because of a large influx of people, water in the region is becoming increasingly scarce. However, the successive governments seem to have ignored this problem of the people.

Proper planning is required to keep the people out of misery. It has been suggested at different forums that a dam should be built in the city to store rainwater, but decision makers and the ruling party have not paid any attention to the matter. The Mets department should be consulted before the construction of a dam. The construction should be approved before it gets too late.

Nayab Mir

Quetta

0



0







Water shortage in Quetta was posted in Newspost of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 28, 2017 and was last updated on January 28, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182253-Water-shortage-in-Quetta/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Water shortage in Quetta" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182253-Water-shortage-in-Quetta.