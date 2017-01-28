DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A five-year-old girl was allegedly molested and killed in Zafar Colony here on Friday, police said.

The police arrested the alleged killer, who reportedly confessed to have molested and killed the minor girl.The police said that Mahnoor Bibi, 5, daughter of one Ghulam Farid went missing during a wedding ceremony a day earlier. They said the incident was reported to the local police.

They said her body was found dumped in sugarcane field in Guli Saidan locality in Zafar Colony. The police arrested a relative of the victim girl identified as Bilal on suspicion, who later confessed to raping and murdering the girl.

The police said that the accused also confessed that he had earlier killed two other minor girls including Shumaila Bibi and Rehana Bibi 7. The accused admitted that he had kidnapped, raped and later killed them for the fear of being exposed. The police registered a case and started further investigation.

