LAHORE

Jamaat-i-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has warned that global establishment had been occupying the country through her paid slaves among the ruling elite who had been plundering public exchequer to deprive the poor of their hard earned resources.

The global capitalists had been trying hard to prevent Pakistan from becoming financially and politically independent, and if any big fish was caught in Panama Leaks case the country could be rid of the plunderers for good, he said while talking to reporters at Mansoora on Friday after addressing the central training workshop. Sirajul Haq said few capitalist families had been controlling the country by changing sides in government and opposition for the last 70 years, raising flags of different political parties in every elections to cheat the masses and keep hijacking the state institutions. He however expressed positive hopes for the outcome of Panama Leaks case in the Supreme Court, but added that the lawyers representing the rulers had been citing new stories before the court everyday in their efforts to save the skins of influential rulers.

He, however, said the efforts of state lawyers did not seem to be succeeding and it was also evident from the frustration taking roots among the government camp. He said the JI had been demanding from the day one that whether the thieves were in the opposition or government ranks, they must be brought to justice at all costs to rid the country of the plunderers and ensure a clean, corruption-free society. He warned that plunderers would have to return every penny of the public money. He lamented that billions of rupees were being spent on the security of the elite while millions of citizens were dying in the country for want of basic medical treatment, shelter, food, clothing and education etc.

railway crossings: The City Traffic Police has contacted the Railways Ministry for swift opening and closing of 15 railway crossings in the City. A three-member delegation of Pakistan Railways met the DIG Traffic, Lahore, in this regard. The DIG said that the swift opening and closing of the 15 railway crossings would facilitate the commuters.

