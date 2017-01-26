ABBOTTABAD: Heavy snowfall has paralysed routine life in upper parts of Abbottabad district, including Ayubia, Dunga Gali, Changla Gali, Bakote, Thandiyani and other locations in Galiyat where more than three feet snow has fallen so far, while landslides at three places have blocked the Abbottabad-Murree road for traffic.

Local sources said that heavy snowfall started early Wednesday and it disrupted routine life. The tourists have reportedly stranded in different areas. Power supply was suspended to Changla Gali and other surrounding areas after big trees fell and damaged the electricity poles and wires.

The main Abbottabad-Murree Road has been closed from Bara Gali and Kalabagh where the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Highway Authority has moved machinery to clear the road. Three landslides and two fallen big trees have blocked the main Murree road between Kundla Pasala and Changla Gali. The GDA staff and locals are engaged in cutting trees to clear the road. However, the road is yet to be cleared for traffic.

In Thandiyani, a road from Kalapani to Thandiyani and link road of Patan Kalan and other areas including Kokmang, Chambiali and Sialkot have been closed to traffic. Local people are facing shortage of fuel and firewood.

When contacted, GDA Director General Inayatullah Waseem confirmed that more than two feet snow had fallen in Nathiagali and Ayubia that caused the blockade of the road at different points.

He said that machinery of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Highway Authority was engaged in clearing the road from Nathiagali, Kalabagh and other places. The official added landslides at three places disrupted the flow of traffic while two fallen trees blocked the road near Kundla. The rain also lashed Abbottabad and surrounding areas in the last 24 hours.

0



0







Snowfall, landslides cause road blockade in Abbottabad Tourists stranded; fuel wood shortage hits different areas was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 26, 2017 and was last updated on January 26, 2017. This news story is related to Print/181754-Snowfall-landslides-cause-road-blockade-in-Abbottabad-Tourists-stranded-fuel-wood-shortage-hits-different-areas/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Snowfall, landslides cause road blockade in Abbottabad Tourists stranded; fuel wood shortage hits different areas" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/181754-Snowfall-landslides-cause-road-blockade-in-Abbottabad-Tourists-stranded-fuel-wood-shortage-hits-different-areas.