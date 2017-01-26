The Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM–P) has rescheduled its Hyderabad’s Pucca Qila rally to February 17 owing to wintry weather, said MQM—P spokesman Amin-ul-Haq while talking to The News on Wednesday.

The rally was earlier scheduled for January 27. In view of the forecast for heavy rain, the party has decided to rescheduled its rally, Haq said. He stated that the party was hopeful that this rally would beat all past attendance records, citing the 1986 rally at Hyderabad's Pucca Qila as the target to beat.

