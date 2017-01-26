Distributing zero SIMs not adding anything to balance sheets: Ufone CEO

LAHORE: Ufone CEO Reiner Rathgeber said that zero SIMs did not add anything into the balance sheets, rather a burden, which is not good practice.

Explaining zero SIMs, he said these are given to consumers for free, while the telcos pay huge taxes to the government on issuance of each of these SIMs. “We believe in active SIM users, which is only possible with good services, instead of making inactive free SIMs after every two months,” Rathgeber said during a discussion with a selective group of journalists on Wednesday.

“Fast internet and clear voice will automatically attract new customers not distributing zero SIMs,” he added. The Ufone CEO reiterated that vision of the company was to ensure best quality services to the users. “We have completed deployment of enhanced 3G services in Lahore by investing millions of dollars in the Ufone network, which covers two things, doubles the capacity and improves coverage.”

The CEO said, “Ufone believes Lahore is the cultural heart of Pakistan and a thriving commercial hub, therefore, it is crucial to our identity and an important market for us. Our recent capacity expansion in Lahore comes as a testament to this fact.”

Foreseeing the digitalisation of Pakistani society, Rathgeber said Ufone has reformed its existing network to reflect clear voice and fast internet speed with wider network coverage. “This 3G capacity expansion is ultimately aimed at uplifting the 3G experience of new and existing customers.”

The CEO disclosed that all of the cell sites have been converted to 3G, making Ufone the only operator with 100 percent 3G-enabled cell sites in Lahore. “This deployment of carpet coverage and capacity has also been done in surrounding areas of Lahore like Sheikhupura, Kasur, and Raiwind. Even highways connecting cities nearby to Lahore are now fully 3G enabled,” he said.

In the upcoming days, the company plans to expand its footprint in areas where new housing schemes were being developed like, Cantt, DHA, and Bahria; since the population of these areas was increasing at a robust speed.

He said the company had already enhanced the network in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Abbottabad, Sialkot, and Quetta, where subscribers were already enjoying clear voice and fastest 3G internet experience. “We aim to raise the user experience by consistently innovating our services, and pursuing technological advancements,” he remarked.

Reaffirming the commitment towards customers, Rathgeber said that Ufone would continue investing in its network and systems to provide seamless connectivity throughout the country.

“Ufone is about caring for the customers and that is why new equipment has been installed in Lahore after thorough testing. Now you can make video calls through Ufone connection from anywhere in the city and can also stream videos without facing any difficulties. This better experience is available all across Lahore,” he said, while sharing his own experience of using the services in Lahore, including in the congested areas of the walled city.

Rathgeber said the company regularly conducted customer research and in the last month the Customer Satisfaction Index indicated that Ufone has greatly improved. “We are happy if customer satisfaction is increasing. We are a company which is committed to Pakistan, and we are providing best services,” he said.

Asserting the commitment to subscribers, the Ufone CEO said, “We see the customer in the centre of our efforts; not a technology, a fancy trend, not the next fashionable buzz word. We work here in this country, for people who enjoy and master their daily lives together with the ones that are important for them.”

