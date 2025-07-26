Prince Harry speaks about fatherhood in new video after King's approval

Prince Harry made an emotional confession about fatherhood in a new video message after King Charles approved the beginning of peace talks with his son.

The Duke of Sussex recently returned to Angola to champion a mine-free future, continuing the legacy of his late mother, Princess Diana.

Now, a new video of Harry speaking from a Southern African country has emerged on social media, where he discusses fatherhood and urges the international community to continue supporting the meaningful HALO project.

As per The HALO Trust's Instagram page, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's papa said, "It's pretty hard as a dad to see kids having to be taught the dangers of unexploded ordnance that just scattered in so many areas but at least they are being educated and with that education, with that awareness, they can protect themselves and each other."

For the unversed, the country was a minefield when Harry visited in 2013.

Recalling his experience, he said, "In 2013, I was in this very spot walking through a minefield, and now all these years later in 2025, it's a bustling community. You can clearly see the difference that HALO is making here."

At the end of his statement, Harry "calls for continued support for demining in order to 'finish what was started so long ago.'"

It is pertinent to mention that Harry's heartfelt appeal came after the monarch's representative held a peace talk with the Duke's aides.

The King took a significant step by initiating peace talks with his son.