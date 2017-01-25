ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq has said corrupt leaders and plunderers of national wealth should be in jail without any discrimination.

Talking to the media outside the Supreme Court here on Tuesday, the JI chief said Nawaz Sharif was the prime minister of the country and accountability should start from him. He said a handful of people had made the whole nation hostage and they were still not satisfied after plundering national resources worth billions of rupees.

He said: “We stand with the oppressed people.” Responding a question, he said in the courts judges give remarks and lawyers extend arguments, which is a routine. “These things continue and we should not place more focus on them.

“We want that due rights are given to the oppressed people and looters are brought to justice,” he added. “Whosoever has committed corruption should be sent to jail,” he demanded.

