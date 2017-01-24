Obama paid for groceries, toothpaste, toilet paper

WASHINGTON: Being the US president doesn’t necessarily come cheap. In a candid TV interview, former president Barrack Obama said he paid for groceries from toothpaste to toilet papers and dry cleaning from his own pocket. Even the family vacation was not free.

While the first families don’t have to pay rent at the White House, they are responsible for personal costs. There was no free lunch or breakfast or dinner for President Barack Obama on any day. It’s a longstanding practice. A president pays for meals for himself, his family and personal guests.

The White House usher's office prepares a detailed bill and sends it to the president and another to the first lady each month. It lists all the food and beverages consumed by the first family and personal guests. The president then reimburses the government.

0



0







White House living not a free ride was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 24, 2017 and was last updated on January 24, 2017. This news story is related to Print/181401-White-House-living-not-a-free-ride/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "White House living not a free ride" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/181401-White-House-living-not-a-free-ride.