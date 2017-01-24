-
Pensioners to get arrears in year, LHC told
January 24, 2017
The provincial finance department on Monday undertook before the Lahore High Court that pending amount of pension would be immediately released to 36 pensioners who had filed petitions before the court while rest of the pensioners would be paid within a period of one year.
The finance secretary told the LHC chief justice that a summary had been sent to Accountant General office for the release of the funds to the tune of Rs10 billion. He said the petitioners would receive the arrears of the pension without any delay while rest of the pensioners would start receiving the arrears from the month of July.
The chief justice was hearing a contempt of court petition moved by 36 pensioners against non-compliance of the court’s order regarding payment of the pension. Senior advocate Hafiz Tariq Nasim represented the petitioners. In light of the secretary’s undertaking, the chief justice disposed of the petition.