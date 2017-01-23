LAHORE: JI secretary general Liaqat Baloch has demanded the Supreme Court to frame solid ToRs on Panama Leaks and Dubai Leaks. He was speaking at a breakfast organised by Jamaat-i-Islami leader from PP-154 Syed Ehsan Ullah Waqas on Sunday. The Jamaat-i-Islami leader said corruption and plundering ruined the national economy. Liaqat Baloch said Pakistan occupied great importance in the Muslim world because of its strategic location.

0



0







‘Corruption has ruined economy’ was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 23, 2017 and was last updated on January 23, 2017. This news story is related to Print/181170-Corruption-has-ruined-economy/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "‘Corruption has ruined economy’" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/181170-Corruption-has-ruined-economy.