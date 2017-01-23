Print Story
X
-
‘Corruption has ruined economy’January 23, 2017Print : Top Story
LAHORE: JI secretary general Liaqat Baloch has demanded the Supreme Court to frame solid ToRs on Panama Leaks and Dubai Leaks. He was speaking at a breakfast organised by Jamaat-i-Islami leader from PP-154 Syed Ehsan Ullah Waqas on Sunday. The Jamaat-i-Islami leader said corruption and plundering ruined the national economy. Liaqat Baloch said Pakistan occupied great importance in the Muslim world because of its strategic location.