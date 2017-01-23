KARACHI: After ruling the squash world for many decades, Pakistani players are contributing to the game through coaching across the world.

One such coach is Mubashir Gul, who was once a national elite coach in Malaysia. He is currently head coach of two squash clubs at Lifetime Fitness centre in the US.

Mubashir has trained Delia Arnold, who was World No 12 in 2015.

Under Mubashir’s guidance, she reached the semi-finals of Asian Squash Championship.

Besides Delia, Mubashir helped former World No 7 Ong Beng Hee of Malaysia win a national squash championship.

Under Mubashir’s guidance, the Malaysian team got 5th position in World Team Championship in 2011 — their best ever position.

Siva Sangari, a 17-year-old Malaysian player, has won a number of events under Mubashir’s guidance.

Currently, Mubashir is working in US. The notable players getting training by him in Minnesota are Vivian Rhamanan and Waseem Gul from Singapore.

He also organises a PSA squash event every year where players from all over the world participate.

