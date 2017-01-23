PESHAWAR: Advisor to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif Ameer Muqam inaugurated the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) Mardan Regional Office, a handout issued here on Sunday stated.Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Amir Muqam said that Rs 120 million had been approved for the newly established SNGPL office. Muqam said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was striving to keep the country on the track of economic progress and prosperity. China Pakistan Economic Corridor project would change fate of the country, he added.He believed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would face humiliating defeat in the upcoming general elections due wrong policies of Imran Khan. Founding leaders of the party were forced to leave the party due to inconstant behavior of the PTI chief, he added.

